“Weekends on Walton” event will continue for a second summer in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Thursday, that “Weekends on Walton” will continue this summer. Walsh said it was so successful last year, that the city decided to bring it back for a second year in a row.

The first weekend will be June 4 to 5. The 100 block and part of the 200 block of Walton Street will be closed to traffic on Fridays starting at 7 a.m. until Sundays at 7 a.m., so residents can browse the shops and eat at the restaurants.

“I am excited that we are able to bring it back this year to support our ongoing recovery. Our City team, with help from the Downtown Committee, also came up with ways to adapt the program to make it better for all this year,” Walsh said.

An additional change will include the closure of the 200 block of Walton Street up to the Creekwalk, leaving the remaining portion of the block open to traffic and for parking.

Danny Monroe, a business manager of Kasai which is one of the restaurants participating in the event, said this will help everyone especially after a year of struggle.

“We’re going to be having live music so we’ll be able to help a lot with artists in the area who haven’t been able to work as much so we’re excited to help them, and for us it’s just extra tables outside and more business coming in and everyone likes to sit outside and we really don’t have the set up for it so this will just help a lot with that,” said Monroe.

The list of participating businesses that will provide outdoor dining experiences include:

Kasai

Pita Dream

The Hops Spot

Blue Tusk

Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar

Margaritas Mexican Cantina

The Limerick Pub

Mayor Walsh says they don’t have an official end date, but they’ll go as long they can.