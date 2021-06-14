Weekly roundup of CNY and WNY gas prices

A QuickTrip connivence store has bags on their pumps as the station has no gas, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Kennesaw, Ga. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — School is almost over in our region and that means summer vacations.

With travel set to pick up in the coming weeks, here is a snapshot at how gas prices in Central and Western New York have fared over the last week.

The national average of gasoline is $3.08, up three cents. One year ago, the average was nearly a dollar less at $2.10. All according to AAA.

NY state’s average is three cents higher than the national average at $3.11, which is up two cents from last week. Last year at this time, the state average was $2.22.

Here is a look at other gas prices from CNY and WNY:

Batavia – $3.08 (up six cents since last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.04 (up three cents since last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.05 (up two cents change since last Monday)

Rochester – $3.07 (up four cents since last Monday)

Rome – $3.17 (up two cents since last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.06 (up two cents since last Monday)

Watertown – $3.15 (up one cent since last Monday)

According to AAA, analysts predicted that gas prices would drop by Father’s Day, but if domestic crude prices remain high, American drivers will likely continue to see pump prices fluctuate through the end of the month.