Wegmans Basil Pesto Pasta Toss

Try this quick and easy pasta dish for dinner tonight with a little help from Wegmans.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 of a 16 oz pkg Italian Classics Organic Farfalle
  • 4 Tbsp Italian Classics Toscano Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 pkg (8 oz) Wegmans Roasted Red Tomatoes (Cheese Shop)
  • 1/2 cup Wegmans Basil Pesto (Cheese Shop)
  • 1/2 cup Italian Classics Grated Parmigiano Reggiano (Cheese Shop)
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  1. Cook pasta per package directions in large stockpot of boiling, salted water. Drain and rinse with cold water. (If serving hot, do not rinse.)
  2. Combine pasta, oil, tomatoes, pesto, and cheese in large bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

