Wegmans Basil Pesto Pasta Toss

Try this quick and easy pasta dish for dinner tonight with a little help from Wegmans.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 of a 16 oz pkg Italian Classics Organic Farfalle
- 4 Tbsp Italian Classics Toscano Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 pkg (8 oz) Wegmans Roasted Red Tomatoes (Cheese Shop)
- 1/2 cup Wegmans Basil Pesto (Cheese Shop)
- 1/2 cup Italian Classics Grated Parmigiano Reggiano (Cheese Shop)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Cook pasta per package directions in large stockpot of boiling, salted water. Drain and rinse with cold water. (If serving hot, do not rinse.)
- Combine pasta, oil, tomatoes, pesto, and cheese in large bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
