ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans announced that they will no longer be offering their brand of soda due to the ingredients not meeting their requirements.

In a sign posted at the East Ave. location, Wegmans explains that their sodas contain aspartame and high fructose corn syrup, adding that they don’t meet their “Food You Feel Good About” requirements.

A sign found at the Wegmans location on East Avenue saying it will no longer offer its brand of sodas due to ingredients not meeting it’s requirements (Photo/Steve Wexler)

The sign also says that the company is committed to helping its customers live healthier lives through their food.

Wegmans released a statement confirming the discontinuation of the sodas, saying that its “Food You Feel Good About” banner does not stand for artificial colors, flavors or preservatives:

“As mentioned on the sign, we are discontinuing our Wegmans Brand Soda. Our Food You Feel Good About® banner stands for no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. We are discontinuing Wegmans Brand Soda because it contains artificial ingredients like aspartame and high fructose corn syrup. We are committed to our mission of helping customers live healthier, better lives through exceptional food, and we want you to feel confident in our Wegmans Brand products.“

“We will not be producing any additional Wegmans Brand soda, and anticipate selling through our current inventory within the next week.“

