Wegmans, Driver’s Village, holding additional COVID vaccine clinics

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you need a COVID-19 vaccine, Wegmans and Driver’s Village in Cicero are holding two clinics at the auto mall Friday and Tuesday, March 26.

Appointments are necessary for the clinics which will be held Friday, March 25, and again on Tuesday, March 30 from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

You can make an appointment on Wegmans website or if you don’t have access to a computer or the internet you can call 1-800-207-6099, Monday – Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wegmans is currently able to vaccinate the following eligibility groups: