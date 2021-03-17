Wegmans, Driver’s Village partner for COVID vaccine clinic

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wegmans is partnering with Driver’s Village in Cicero to offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, March 22.

Wegmans says while the clinic is held it will continue to offer vaccines at its stores throughout the region.

“Roger Burdick graciously offered us this space, and we can’t thank him enough, as it truly takes the entire community working together to control the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Brian Pompo, Wegmans pharmacy operations manager.

The clinic will be held inside the Driver’s Express location, next to Burdick Kia.

Wegmans is vaccinating the following eligibility groups:

Individuals age 60+

P-12 teachers, school staff (administrators, support staff, bus drivers), and childcare workers

Individuals age 18+ with comorbidities or underlying conditions. The full list of qualifying conditions is available here.

Vaccinations are by appointment only, you can register here. You can also call 1-800-207-6099. You are asked to have your insurance card available when scheduling appointment.

Wegmans asks individuals to arrive no more than 10 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment time, and to bring their photo ID and insurance card. Those on Medicare should bring their Medicare Part B card (Hospital/Medical card) and prescription card. At the time of your first dose, the pharmacy team will schedule your second dose appointment.