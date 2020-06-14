Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Wegmans expands hours, open until midnight

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — After reducing their hours a couple months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wegmans is now expanding their hours, but the grocer won’t be open 24/7 yet. 

A spokesperson for Wegmans confirmed that all of their stores in New York State will now be open from 6 a.m. until midnight. 

It is unclear at this time when Wegmans will return to its normal hours of being open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected