Wegmans expands hours, open until midnight

(WSYR-TV) — After reducing their hours a couple months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wegmans is now expanding their hours, but the grocer won’t be open 24/7 yet.

A spokesperson for Wegmans confirmed that all of their stores in New York State will now be open from 6 a.m. until midnight.

It is unclear at this time when Wegmans will return to its normal hours of being open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

