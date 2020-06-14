Wegmans expands hours, open until midnight

(WSYR-TV) — After reducing their hours a couple months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wegmans is now expanding their hours, but the grocer won’t be open 24/7 yet.
A spokesperson for Wegmans confirmed that all of their stores in New York State will now be open from 6 a.m. until midnight.
It is unclear at this time when Wegmans will return to its normal hours of being open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
