Wegmans fined $1,000 for face mask violation by Cayuga County

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Board of Health has fined Wegmans $1,000 for violating the state’s mandate that employees and customers in stores wear a face covering to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The fine was for a second violation at the Auburn Wegmans. Wegmans was fined $50 for the first violation.

According to the health department, Wegmans was fined specifically for ” failure to wear appropriate face coverings while being within less than six feet of others”.

NewsChannel 9 has received frequent complaints from viewers about Wegman’s failure to enforce the mask requirement when customers refuse to wear a mask while shopping in their stores.

Wegmans says most of its customers follow the rules, but the Rochester-based food store doesn’t want to put employees at risk of altercations. Part of a statement on the company’s policy posted to its website reads:

“Through ongoing monitoring, we continue to see 99% compliance with the mask mandates from our customers. While we would love for that to be 100%, we have to balance that 1% with the risks of asking our employees to confront unmasked customers. Thank you to all who voluntarily comply.”