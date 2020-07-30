Wegmans helps employees flush away COVID-19 worries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the pandemic not showing any signs of going away, Wegmans has come up with an interesting way of helping their workers take their minds off it.

On Thursday at their Onondaga Boulevard location, the company showed off brand new t-shirt designs.

The Onondaga Strong shirts have a toilet paper theme so that employees can flush those worries away.

It’s just one small way the company is helping boost morale.

“We put ourselves and our families that we have at home at risk every day by coming in and serving our customers,” said Angel Latray, employee advocate and a member of the Human Resources team at Wegmans. “So, we want to make sure our employees know we appreciate everything that they do because they’re not only putting themselves at risk but their families as well.”

The bright colors also help spread that cheer to Wegmans customers.