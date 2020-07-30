Wegmans helps employees flush away COVID-19 worries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the pandemic not showing any signs of going away, Wegmans has come up with an interesting way of helping their workers take their minds off it.
On Thursday at their Onondaga Boulevard location, the company showed off brand new t-shirt designs.
The Onondaga Strong shirts have a toilet paper theme so that employees can flush those worries away.
It’s just one small way the company is helping boost morale.
“We put ourselves and our families that we have at home at risk every day by coming in and serving our customers,” said Angel Latray, employee advocate and a member of the Human Resources team at Wegmans. “So, we want to make sure our employees know we appreciate everything that they do because they’re not only putting themselves at risk but their families as well.”
The bright colors also help spread that cheer to Wegmans customers.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Record number of consumer financial protection complaints during pandemic
- Trump, GOP suggest temporary fix for $600 jobless benefit
- 1-on-1 with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul: Discussing COVID-19, gyms, schools and more
- Remembering Herman Cain: Lawmakers mourn former presidential candidate who died of coronavirus
- Republicans and Democrats push against idea of funding cut for schools that don’t reopen
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App