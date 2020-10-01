Wegmans hosting drive-thru flu shot clinics at NYS Fairgrounds

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV0 — Wegmans will be holding two drive-thru flu shot clinics at the New York State Fairgrounds this weekend.

The first will be on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon for seniors 65 and older.

The second clinic will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to those ages two and up.

If you plan on going, make sure you have your insurance card and photo ID. An appointment isn’t necessary. You must stay in your vehicle and wear a face mask.

The clinics will be held in the Grey lot. Use Gate 7 to get in.