Wegmans in New York State to temporarily close at midnight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many Wegmans grocery stores are popular for being open at almost any time, day or night, but the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused the supermarket to temporarily change their hours.

According to a news release, Wegmans announced that they are temporarily changing their hours in stores across the country to better serve their customers.

All Wegmans locations in New York State, excluding the Brooklyn location, will be open from 6 a.m. until 12 a.m.

The time which Wegmans will be temporarily closed will be used to clean stores and restock products.

