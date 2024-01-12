ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans has issued a product recall of its oat cookies due to an undeclared allergen.

The company announced that some of their Outrageous Oat Cookies sold in five packs and bulk had been recalled due to undeclared wheat in the product. Wegmans released the UPC codes for these products:

UPC: 0-77890-56618-3

2-08165-00000-6

2-08256-00000-7

All customers who bought these cookies may return them to the store for a full refund. Customers who have more questions can call Wegmans Food Markets.