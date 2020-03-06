Wegmans limiting the purchase of some household items due to high demand

(WSYR-TV) — Wegmans is limiting the purchase of some of their items due to high demand.

According to a press release on their website, Wegmans is limiting the following:

  • Hand sanitizer
  • Rubbing alcohol
  • Alcohol wipes
  • Prep pads
  • Hydrogen peroxide

Customers are only allowed to purchase three of these items per order.

We continue to receive shipments of these products and are pushing them out to stores as soon as they arrive.

Wegmans press release

If you would like to read the full release, click here.

