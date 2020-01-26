Wegmans’ plastic bag ban goes into effect Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Get your shopping bags out because starting Monday, Wegmans will no longer be using plastic bags.

The grocery store chain is trying out the ban on their plastic bags before New York State bans most single-use plastics in March.

Ithaca and Corning were the first in Upstate New York to try it out, getting rid of plastic bags back in August.

Wegmans has been vocal on its stance of banning plastic bags, encouraging all of its customers to make the switch to re-usable bags, which can be purchased for 99 cents.

