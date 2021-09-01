Wegmans ranked No. 1 on People’s 2021 list of ‘Companies That Care’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans was ranked No. 1 on People’s 2021 list of “Companies That Care.”

Officials say the list highlights “companies that have demonstrated respect, care, and concern for their employees, communities and the environment.” Wegmans has been included on the list for five consecutive year.

“There is nothing more important to us than our people feeling cared for, so this award means the world to our family and our company,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “Our philosophy has always been to take care of our people so they can take care of our customers. It has been incredibly inspiring to watch our people show up every day with a smile, ready to serve our customers while most of the world was asked to stay home. Thank you to both our people and our customers for helping create such a caring environment at Wegmans.”

Wegmans officials say their company is driven by core values, with a culture that exemplifies a family-like experience. They say it’s a top priority to ensure employees are cared for, respect, and empowered. They add the company offers opportunities for career growth through development programs as well as internships. Officials say employees also receive benefits like health coverage, 401K contributions, and competitive wages.

Additionally, Wegmans says they try to make a difference in local communities through food bank donations, youth sports sponsorships, and humanitarian relief.

Wegmans is currently hiring for positions throughout the company ranging from customer service to managerial positions. For more information or to submit an application, visit jobs.wegmans.com.