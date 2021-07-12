Wegmans to resume some hot food bar service in select Upstate NY stores, but not Central New York just yet

NEW YORK STAT (WSYR-TV) — Wegmans grocery stories will begin offering hot food bars at some Upstate NY stores over the next few weeks, company officials said Monday.

But that does not appear to be for Syracuse-area locations.

Wegmans has told NewsChannel 9, “At this time, we are not aware of any plans to open a hot bar in the Syracuse area stores.”

In May, Wegmans officials announced they had no plans of bringing back the hot and cold food bars in stores, that were removed due COVID-19 restrictions earlier in the pandemic.

A Wegmans spokesperson says some Rochester locations have opened up a selection of hot foods. At the Pittsford store, there is a hot food bar with chicken wings and other appetizers. A spokesperson also added that the plan is to roll this out at additional stores “over the next couple weeks.”

“While we do not have plans to bring back additional self-serve bars at this time, we have launched a new concept at Pittsford and several other stores, where customers can order fresh, delicious meals prepared at a station during lunch and dinner hours,” the spokespersons said. “We will continue to explore additional opportunities to deliver the restaurant-quality food to our customers.”