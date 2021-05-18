Wegmans teams up with local Syracuse church to offer vaccines

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wegmans is joining forces with a church in Syracuse to bring vaccines to the community. The grocery giant will be working with the Onondaga County Health Department to host a vaccine clinic this Sunday at All Saints Parish on Lancaster Avenue.



“As a Roman Catholic Parish, we are pleased to join in the mission of getting the greatest number of folks in our wider community vaccinated. We especially encourage all our refugee and new American sisters and brothers to know what a blessing the vaccine is and to get vaccinated,” said All Saints’ Pastor Fr. Fred Daley

It’ll run on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bishop Harrison Center next to All Saints Church. The vaccine is offered for anyone 18 and older, and people are asked to bring their insurance cards and arrive no more than 10 minutes early for their appointment. Those on Medicare should bring their Medicare Part B card (Hospital/Medical card) and prescription card.

An ID with proof of age eligibility is required. You can make an appointment online through the Wegmans pharmacy, or call 1-800-207-6099 to make sure you secure a spot to get a shot this weekend.