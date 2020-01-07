Wegmans to open new store in Westchester County

HARRISON, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans Food Market is expanding once against and is set to open a new store in Westchester County later this year.
The supermarket will start hiring and training for the 280 part-time positions immediately for its big opening day, Sunday, June 7.
The store will be located at 106 Corporate Park Drive near interstate 287 and the Hutchinson River Parkway.
