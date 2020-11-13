Wegmans, Tops Friendly Markets, Price Chopper will have COVID-19 vaccine when available

In this May 2020 photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore receives an injection. On top of rigorous final testing in tens of thousands of people, any COVID-19 vaccines cleared for widespread use will get additional safety evaluation as they’re rolled out. (University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP)

(WSYR-TV) — Wegmans, Tops Friendly Markets and Price Chopper stores will have the COVID-19 vaccine when one is approved and available.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the U.S. government is partnering with large chain pharmacies and other stores to distribute the vaccine when available.

This program includes around 60% of pharmacies across the nation, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Ensuring access and affordability of the COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans is a top priority for the Trump Administration. We are leveraging the existing private sector infrastructure to get safe and effective vaccines supported by Operation Warp Speed into communities and into arms as quickly as possible with no out-of-pocket costs. The vast majority of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy, and our new agreement with pharmacy partners across America is a critical step toward making sure all Americans have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines when they are available. HHS Secretary Alex Azar

Pharmacies that don’t participate in the federal allocation program are encouraged to take part and should coordinate with their jurisdiction’s health department to become COVID-19 vaccine providers.

The following pharmacies and stores in Central New York will have the vaccine:

Costco

CVS Pharmacy

Price Chopper

Market 32

Tops Friendly Markets

Wegmans

Walgreens

Walmart

As of right now, there are no COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized or approved by the FDA.