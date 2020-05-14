Wegmans upping prices of some products

“Dear Friends,



We continue to think about all of you as we work through the effects of the coronavirus. We understand the vital role our stores play in the communities we serve and are doing everything we can to continue to serve you with the highest standards and utmost care.



One thing we can all say for certain is that this pandemic has changed the world as we once knew it. All aspects of our lives—school, work, home—have been affected. The same holds true for businesses, whether large or small, private or public, across all industries. From supply chain and workforce to communication and operating procedures, the way companies do business is completely different in a COVID world.



As grocers, we have experienced more change in the past two months than we have in the last 50 years. Not just the changes you see in our stores, but those that go unseen, as well. There is not a part of the food supply chain that has gone unaffected. Everything works differently; new partnerships are being forged, and we continue to keep our shelves full and our stores a safe place to work and shop.



Whether it be social distancing, supplying masks or limiting the number of people in a store at a given time, the store experience during and after COVID is, and will continue to be, very different.



We pride ourselves on our stores being an open, happy community for our customers. The relationships formed in our stores are special to us and our people—they are what keep us going. In the matter of a few short weeks, our stores had to transform into a place where people keep their distance from one another and wear masks to keep those around them safe.



The transition was challenging, but once the new normal started to set in, we saw the sense of community in our stores strengthen. The spirit alive in our stores has never been stronger. We are social beings and, when confronted by change, we find ways to adapt, which is exactly what is happening in our stores. While we can no longer offer a typical smile, we have learned to smile with our eyes, use hand gestures, and just be there for each other.



Grocers are on the front line of this pandemic, not only in the true sense of being an essential business, but in figuring out how to operate a business safely and successfully. Our priority has always been the safety of our employees and customers and keeping our stores open. All the decisions we have made came from this perspective, not the impact to our bottom line. We have always believed, if we do what is right and take a long-term view of the business, everything will work out. These decisions have been no different.



In addition to an increase in operating costs, we are seeing an increase in product costs in supply-challenged areas, such as meat. For these reasons, retail prices on certain items in our stores will fluctuate in response.



We know these are hard times and many are feeling the effects. We feel it is our responsibility to continue to support those in need. One way to do this is by supporting local food banks that can provide food directly to those who need it most. Given the unknown duration and overall impact of this crisis, Wegmans has donated $4 million across all our partner food banks and continues to support our community partners directly, as needed.



We are doing our very best to work though these challenging times and want to remain transparent about what is happening in the world around us. As more businesses begin to open, they too will see that the cost of doing business has changed from a short time ago. We will do our part and share our processes and procedures with other businesses, so they can save time and get their businesses open quicker.



The only way to overcome COVID-19 is to all work together.



Be Well,



Danny, Colleen, Nicole”