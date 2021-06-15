Wegmans vaccine clinic part of this weekend’s Juneteenth celebration

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those in Syracuse looking for a vaccine appointment can get one Saturday, June 19 as part of the city’s Juneteenth Celebration.

Wegmans has partnered with the Onondaga County Department of Health and The Greater Syracuse Neighborhood Association to provide the clinic.

Individuals ages 12 and up are eligible. Both appointments and walkups are welcomed.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to serve the community in this way and to provide another option for our customers to get vaccinated.” says Brian Pompo, Wegmans pharmacy operations manager.

Appointments for this clinic are now available for scheduling at Wegmans.com/pharmacy, Click the “The Greater Syracuse Southside Neighborhood Association” tab. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-207-6099. Please have your insurance card available when scheduling your appointment.

Vaccinations will NOT be administered to anyone without photo ID for proof of age eligibility.