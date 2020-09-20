Welcome home parade organized for Vietnam War veterans in Auburn Saturday

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Vietnam veterans in Cayuga County received a “welcome home” parade that they never received when they originally returned home from the war 50 years ago.

Sirens were blaring, as a series of motorcycles and classic cars drove by Memorial City Hall in Auburn on Saturday to honor local Vietnam War veterans.

The parade began around 11:15 a.m., and was organized by the Finger Lakes Antique Automobile Club, with assistance from local law enforcement and the Patriot Guard Riders.

People of all ages cheered on, as “Proud to be an American” by Lee Greenwood was played on a sound system.

The organizer of the motorcade’s goal was to plan one of the biggest motorcades in recent memory. It’s also a way to educate others on the sacrifices so many made.