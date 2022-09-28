SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Unseasonably cool weather lingers through final days of September, but does the rain too? Details below.

OVERNIGHT:

A few lingering lake showers and drizzle should be around overnight, mainly near and west of Syracuse thanks to a more northerly flow, instead of northwesterly in the lower atmosphere.

Clouds and a bit of a breeze helps keep temperatures from falling any lower than the mid-40s.

THURSDAY:

Thankfully, the cool air aloft is expected to pull out of the Northeast so we should start to see some improvement starting Thursday. It is a cloudy start to the day as any showers end west of Syracuse. We likely see some sun develop during the day Thursday, especially after 10 or 11 am after. It is still a cool day, though, with highs Thursday only in the 50s for most.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It is mainly clear Thursday night as high-pressure crest overhead. This area of Canadian high pressure likely helps set the stage for areas of frost to develop for at least some and what likely will be one of the coldest nights we’ve felt in CNY since the first part of May.

Lows drop into the 30s for many across the region.

LATE WEEK – WEEKEND:

High pressure settles in out of Canada with more sunshine expected to round out the week with highs warming well into the 60s. While high pressure is building into Central New York, we will also be watching the remnants of Hurricane Ian as it weakens and moves north from Florida.

By this weekend, the rain from Ian looks to move as far north as the Mid-Atlantic states, but some high and mid-level clouds are expected to sneak in from the south from Ian as early as later Friday/Friday night and over the weekend. These clouds likely filter the sun, if not block it out at times, especially for Sunday.

A weakening backdoor cold front is expected to slide through quietly later Saturday/Saturday night with high pressure building in behind the front for the last half of the weekend. This area of high pressure should keep us high and dry through the weekend and possibly into early next week too.

There is at least a chance we get some showers from Ian early next week but if it were to happen it would not be heavy, flooding rains.

Highs over the weekend should reach well into the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s and low 50s depending on how much cloud cover there is.