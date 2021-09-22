Welcoming fall in NY: Autumnal Equinox is September 22

WATERTOWN (WWTI) — It is officially the season of sweaters, pumpkins and colorful leaves. September 22 is the first day of fall!

According to the Farmers Almanac, the first day of fall is marked by the arrival of the autumnal equinox, when the Sun crosses the Equator. At the autumnal equinox, day and night are approximately equal in length, however, this shift in the seasons marks the beginning of many changes.

Although many will begin to see the leaves change color, temperatures getting cooler and birds flying south, the biggest shift is the change in daylight. The autumnal equinox officially marks the turning point when there are more hours in the darkness over daylight. This means that the period of time each day between sunrise and sunset will continue to grow shorter until the winter solstice in December.

This change in daylight affects many aspects of nature, which includes the changing of the leaves. The Farmer’s Almanac stated that the vibrant color change famously witnessed across New York State is not because of autumn’s chilly weather, it’s actually due to the lack of sunlight.

Experts stated that as the days shrink, the reduced daylight alerts plants to prepare for the “dormant” season of winter. Chemical changes begin in the plant, which eventually causes the leaves to fall.

But like many claim, “there is nothing like autumn in New York.” Below is a list of some of the best places to see the vibrant fall foliage:

Whiteface Mountain, Wilmington, New York

Letchworth State Park, Castile, New York

Hudson Highlands State Park, Cold Spring, New York

Adirondack Scenic Railroad

Taughannock Falls Overlook, Ithaca, New York

Additionally below is the most recent New York fall foliage report for the week of September 15 through September 21.