Well-trained, young shepherd mix waiting to meet his family: Petsavers

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Danny Boy from Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse.

Danny Boy is a very well-trained young dog who loves to play tug-of-war with his rope. He also loves playing in the yard and getting love from his people.







Danny Boy knows several commands and walks great on a leash. He is also house and crate trained.

The shelter says he will make a great addition to any family, but a household without cats is preferred.

Danny Boy is very good with adults and is fine with other dogs, both big and small.

If you’re interested in making Danny Boy a member of your forever family, click here for his Petfinder page.

More information about Helping Hounds can be found here.