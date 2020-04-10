Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Wells College tentatively postpones commencement ceremony to August

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

AURORA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to coronavirus, many colleges and universities are coming up with alternate plans for their commencements, and Wells College announced their plans on Friday.

According to a press release, Wells’ commencement has been tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, August 8. 

Wells College President Jonathan Gibralter said he has no plans for a virtual ceremony.

Our seniors have been deprived of their final semester on campus due to this international health crisis. I have promised the class of 2020 that I have no intention of moving to a ‘virtual’ commencement or canceling it entirely, as some other colleges have chosen to do. Our students and their families deserve to gather at a ceremony that celebrates their accomplishments in a safe way that also pays tribute to the College’s longstanding traditions.

President Jonathan Gibralter

President Gibralter also said the August 8 date depends on the course of the pandemic, and commencement may be postponed again.

More from NewsChannel 9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected