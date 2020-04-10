Wells College tentatively postpones commencement ceremony to August

AURORA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to coronavirus, many colleges and universities are coming up with alternate plans for their commencements, and Wells College announced their plans on Friday.

According to a press release, Wells’ commencement has been tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, August 8.

Wells College President Jonathan Gibralter said he has no plans for a virtual ceremony.

Our seniors have been deprived of their final semester on campus due to this international health crisis. I have promised the class of 2020 that I have no intention of moving to a ‘virtual’ commencement or canceling it entirely, as some other colleges have chosen to do. Our students and their families deserve to gather at a ceremony that celebrates their accomplishments in a safe way that also pays tribute to the College’s longstanding traditions. President Jonathan Gibralter

President Gibralter also said the August 8 date depends on the course of the pandemic, and commencement may be postponed again.

