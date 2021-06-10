Wells College to require all students and employees to be fully vaccinated by the fall

AURORA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wells College has announced that it will start requiring all students and employees to be fully vaccinated by the time the fall semester rolls around. The semester will be conducted all in-person.

To achieve this, students and staff are advised to plan to get their second dose no later than August 1, as vaccinations are not considered effective until two weeks after the second dose is administered.

Wells College says that the school made this decision because of guidelines from the CDC, American College Health Association, and other federal, state and county authorities. As per federal and state guidelines, exemptions will be granted for religious or medical reasons.