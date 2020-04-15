Wellwood Middle School construction deemed essential, allowed to start

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wellwood Middle School construction in Fayetteville has been deemed essential and is allowed to begin.
It is the final phase of F-M’s 2017 Capitol Project, bringing much-needed improvements to the dated building.
Construction includes a 15,000 square foot edition and a new main entrance, plus a new parking lot, new athletic fields and renovations to existing classrooms.
Parts of the building date back to 1933.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Dairy farmers hit hard by ongoing pandemic
- Construction on warehouse in Clay continues
- Onondaga County Executive wants Walmart’s COVID-19 testing site to focus on nursing home workers
- Lawmakers call to reinstate Captain of USS Theodore Roosevelt
- Agriculture Secretary: Aid is coming to the industry
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App