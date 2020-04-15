Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Wellwood Middle School construction deemed essential, allowed to start

Local News
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wellwood Middle School construction in Fayetteville has been deemed essential and is allowed to begin.

It is the final phase of F-M’s 2017 Capitol Project, bringing much-needed improvements to the dated building.

Construction includes a 15,000 square foot edition and a new main entrance, plus a new parking lot, new athletic fields and renovations to existing classrooms.

Parts of the building date back to 1933.

