Wellwood Middle School construction deemed essential, allowed to start

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wellwood Middle School construction in Fayetteville has been deemed essential and is allowed to begin.

It is the final phase of F-M’s 2017 Capitol Project, bringing much-needed improvements to the dated building.

Construction includes a 15,000 square foot edition and a new main entrance, plus a new parking lot, new athletic fields and renovations to existing classrooms.

Parts of the building date back to 1933.