‘We’re making a lot of progress’; Onondaga Co. Exec. on vaccination efforts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of Central New Yorkers now qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine after eligibility opened to people with underlying health conditions this week and many people are struggling to book their appointments with such limited supply.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says the county is working its way through the eligible groups, slowly, but steadily. “The groups that we’ve been vaccinating, we’re making a lot of progress there and at some point in the near future, some of these groups are going to be vaccinated completely and that will free up our supply to focus more in on these other groups that aren’t quite there yet. So, for example, we’ve been working with school districts and their educators and employees in these districts. We’re making up tremendous ground, we’re very close. Some districts have been vaccinated. So in a couple weeks, we think we’ll be through those individuals. That frees up that supply where we then can earmark that more for immunocompromised individuals, more seniors, etc, so it’s all getting better.”

