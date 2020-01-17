‘We’re out here every day looking for her’ family of missing teen speaks out

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Khadijah Davis, 18, was last seen getting into what appeared to be a red car in a photo released by police on the 300 block of Robinson Street before she was reported missing. On Friday night, NewsChannel 9 had the opportunity to hear from her family.

Deja Dixie, one of Khadijah’s older sisters, says her little sister would always call if she had a problem, and that’s why Deja is so worried. She never got that call.

“To wake up and just snap out that reality and to another feeling you’ve never felt before. You know, you’ve only seen it on movies and TVs but you’ve never lived it,” said Dixie. “So for us to even stomach that is – I can’t even put into words how that feels. It’s unreal…It’s just unreal.”

Khadijah was last seen on Thursday, January 9. Her family told NewsChannel 9 that she was walking to the store around the corner from their house to get soup for her mother who is sick with cancer.

However, it was the next morning when Khadijah’s mom realized she was gone.

“We just think she was taken..because she don’t have no signs to show us that she would run away. She was a happy kid,” said Dixie. “You know, kids are kids you know. She was very vocal. If she had a problem or anything, she’d call me quick.”

Coming up at 6:00 @NewsChannel9 – I sat down with Deja Dixie, one of Khadijah Davis's sisters.

Khadijah went missing last Thursday & her family is speaking out, hoping this can help find her. If you have any information, call the @SyracusePolice at (315) 442-5222.#LocalSYR #SYR pic.twitter.com/CCMS7cZNUZ — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) January 17, 2020

It’s been a realization that’s shaken the family to the core.

“When day two went by and no phone call, no text messages, no nothing, every second that ticked, it just got harder,” Dixie explained.

The Syracuse Police Department is continuing to investigate.

“There are still multiple questions that we don’t have answers for, which is part of the investigation. But we have been in constant contact and there have been numerous things that have been done to try to identify or locate the young lady, and we will continue to do that,” said Chief Kenton Buckner of the Syracuse Police Department.

While police continue to search for Khadijah, her family prays that she’s found safe.

“We love her, we miss her, we out here everyday looking for her. There’s not a minute that goes by where we’re not searching for her…we’re looking for her, and we’re gonna find her,” said Dixie.

The Syracuse Police Department are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle and anyone else who may be involved. Syracuse Police say the vehicle was last seen traveling on Teall Avenue towards James Street.

If you have any information that could help detectives, you’re asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

