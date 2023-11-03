CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a holiday spectacle that millions look forward to every year, now has another Central New York connection.

Erin McConnell, a band director at West Genesee, was selected to join a marching band of 400 band directors nationwide, to march on Thanksgiving Day.

“The Saluting America’s Band Directors parade entry will again convey its theme, ‘America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.’ to recognize the extraordinary dedication and accomplishments of band directors and music educators everywhere,” said West Genesee.

McConnell, as well as other band directors, have taught and inspired hundreds of students throughout the years.

“We are very proud of her for this great accomplishment and opportunity,” said West Genesee.

The band will be directed by nationally known music educator and innovative band director Jon Waters.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, and takes place along the streets of New York City.