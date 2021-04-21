West Genesee Central School District investigating disturbing ‘George Floyd Challenge’ posts on social media

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the second time this year, the West Genesee administration is investigating a disturbing social media post. Multiple photos obtained by NewsChannel 9 show what appear to be students doing what is known as the George Floyd Challenge, where a person poses kneeling on another person’s neck.

Similar photos surfaced back in February. These latest ones come one day after the verdict for Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty on all three counts for the murder of George Floyd.

The district became aware of a new photo of students attempting this challenge on Wednesday afternoon.

“It is beyond upsetting. What is incredibly frustrating is that kids do not understand the impact of their actions and they do not understand the power of social media. They don’t understand how awful and how hurtful those actions can be,” said David Bills

Parents have let their frustration and disappointment be known. The investigation is ongoing.