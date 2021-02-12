West Genesee Central School District releases statement on controversial George Floyd photo involving student

(WSYR-TV) — A photo is circulating on social media of what appears to be two people recreating the death of George Floyd.

You can see one of the individuals wearing a West Genesee Wildcats t-shirt. Now, NewsChannel 9 is hearing from the school district and two parents who say they are concerned.

The West Genesee Central School District is in the midst of conducting an investigation. In the photo, you can see two individuals, one who is wearing a West Genesee t-shirt, taking part in what looks like the “George Floyd Challenge.”

The challenge is a social media trend where people recreate the death of George Floyd.

In a statement sent to NewsChannel 9, the district superintendent said:

“West Genesee Central School District is committed to an educational environment that promotes respect, dignity, and equality. Any act to the contrary is detrimental to student learning and achievement. It interferes with the mission of the district to educate its students and disrupts the operation of the schools. Such behavior affects not only the students involved but also those individuals who witness such acts.”

However, these actions have still left some parents feeling uneasy — like Bianca and Michael, whose son came across the photo.

“It’s not just for our children,” said Bianca Zachery. “I’m concerned for all of the Black and brown students in this district… We’re saddened for all of the kids that have to go through this. No child should ever have to feel that they don’t matter or that their safety doesn’t matter. So yeah, that’s our focus, my focus anyway, that I want this to change.”

The superintendent added that more needs to be done — more than just holding those responsible accountable and having uncomfortable conversations.

Read the full statement from Superintendent David Bills below:

“West Genesee School District was made aware of alarming posts to social media reportedly connected to a ‘George Floyd Challenge.’ The District has been involved in conducting a thorough investigation relative to violations within our Code of Conduct and procedures outlined in NYS Education Law.

West Genesee is committed to an educational environment that promotes respect, dignity, and equality. Any act to the contrary is detrimental to student learning and achievement. It interferes with the mission of the District to educate its students and disrupts the operation of the schools. Such behavior affects not only the students involved but also those individuals who witness such acts. We remain committed to our schools as a safe place for all of our students.

We have received communication from community members understandably expressing outrage, support for persons of color, and a concern of silence from the District. We completely agree and find the acts deplorable and unacceptable. Further, we understand that the response needs to be more than this message, more than punitive action holding those responsible accountable, and must include restorative practice, learning, and uncomfortable conversations. We care very much about this issue as is evident with discussions, committees, and resources across the past months. We also recognize we must continue and we must do more.

In future meetings, the West Genesee Board of Education will receive ongoing reports from the District Diversity Action Team, and discussions will be included in Curriculum Councils, Parent Curriculum Information Council, and other groups for ways to continue this very important work. It will be another way that we must be West Genesee Stronger Together!”