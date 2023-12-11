CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The West Genesee Central School District held a referendum on Monday, Dec. 11 to see if the community would vote for or against the Capital Project and the purchase of the Westvale Golf Course.

Results were released Monday night and both propositions were approved. The Capital project had 2,100 favorable votes with 1,177 votes in opposition and the land purchase had 1,737 favorable votes and 1,552 votes in opposition.

At the last community forum held at Camillus Middle School on Thursday evening, Dec. 7, the community voiced their opinions on the district’s plans to buy the Westvale Golf Course.

“Today’s volume of voters is a sign of the importance of the topics, and also the priority of the community to exercise the right to cast a vote. This is how it is supposed to be. Let us continue to model this commitment as we move forward with future circumstances in our schools and our town,” stated David C. Bills, Superintendent of Schools for the West Genesee Central School District.

The district stated they were hoping to buy the 117-acre golf course for around $4 million if approved. Plans for the land include either an expansion of its pre-K program, an expansion of its athletics facilities or a transportation center, among other ideas.

Residents living in the school district were able to vote from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m., in the high school auditorium lobby on Monday.

Also approved was the Capital Project which according to the district includes, “The reconstruction, renovation, and construction of improvements and upgrades to the West Genesee High School, the West Genesee Intermediate School and the Camillus Middle School.”

Those improvements, as stated on the district’s website, include the following:

Roof reconstruction

Athletic field improvements

Installing artificial turf

Replacement track and bleachers and construction of a 1,500-square-foot track storage building at the High School

Interior and exterior improvements

Upgrades to HVAC, electrical, water, sanitary, mechanical and lighting systems

Site improvements, pavement and sidewalk improvements, original furnishings, fixtures and equipment, architectural fees, and all other costs incidental to such work (the “Buildings Project”) at a total estimated cost not to exceed $43,500,000, and obtain the necessary funds by (i) using $2,000,000 from the Capital Reserve approved by the District’s voters on May 17, 2022, (ii) using any available State building aid and (iii) to the extent necessary.

According to the district, the levy of a tax upon the taxable property of the School District is to be collected in annual installments in the years and in the amounts as the Board of Education shall determine. “In anticipation of such tax shall the School District be authorized to issue up to $41,500,000 of obligations of the School District and levy a tax to pay the interest thereon when due.”