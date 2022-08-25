SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — West Genesee freshman Sarah Domin became the first female in school history to play for the baseball team, and now she’s the first to take on nine jobs throughout all nine innings of a Syracuse Mets game.

Domin came up with the project through Baseball For All, a national organization that gives girls all across the country an opportunity to play baseball together. As a junior captain, she wanted to show young girls that they can participate in sports both on and off the field.

When Domin pitched the idea to Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol, he said he was game.

“We thought it was a great idea, we love the fact that she’s going to do every job here and just show there’s really no limits for women in professional sports.” Jason Smorol, Syracuse Mets General Manager

Up first was shadowing Smorol in his duties as general manager, and then she was off to work with the fan experience team, grounds crew, concessions, marketing and social media, radio, multimedia production, the team store, and — of course — ending the night with the cleaning crew.

The project was also coupled with Women in Sports night at the Syracuse Mets, where they featured Syracuse University female athletes and coaches with sponsorships from the American Heart Association and the American Fashion Network.

“I hope that people and little girls see that they can do anything, including these male dominated jobs.” Sarah Domin, West Genesee freshman

Domin helps to pave the way for the next generation of young girls, teaching them that the sky’s the limit.