West Genesee High School gets creative for 2020 graduation ceremony

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It wasn’t the graduation they were expecting, but after a spring semester full of uncertainty, seniors from West Genesee High School welcomed some normalcy, and walked the stage on Saturday.

If you were only listening and watching the stage, West Genesee High School’s graduation ceremony may have seemed like any other.

“It’s pretty important to me. I mean it was something I was thinking about my whole lifetime,” Nick Chemotti, a West Genesee Senior heading to SUNY Cortland, said.

There was excitement, smiles and a cheering crowd, but instead of an auditorium, it was an assembly line of cars.

“A lot of people were probably thinking, with everything going on, there’s not going to be anything formal, it’s probably just going to be a mail thing, and that was me too, but in the end we’re still going to be walking the stage and doing what we need to do,” Evan Fiomara, a West Genesee Senior heading to Alfred University, said.

The graduation ceremony that took place Saturday is something this class of graduates won’t soon forget. Even as these seniors head into the unknown, they’ve already been through it.

Kenneth Davis, Estana’s father, said, “This is phenomenal at a time like we’re having right now. This is great!”

Estana Davis, a West Genesee Senior heading to the University of Buffalo, said, “I think it’s really great. I don’t think more could be done.”

Alyssa Cicirello, a West Genesee Senior heading to St. John Fisher, said, “It’s exciting, but I’m nervous for what’s next.”

Angelina Fetterolf-Quito, a West Genesee Senior heading to Onondaga Community College, said, “I’m thinking this is really special. Even though it’s not traditional, it’s special in it’s own way.”

Just like each graduate walking the stage, because whether heading into college or still undecided, it’s memories like these that make each member of the Class of 2020 truly unique.

