West Genesee High School students hold rally Friday morning

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than 100 West Genesee high school students gathered outside of the school Friday morning.

They were taking a stand against racist posts circulating on social media depicting what’s called the “George Floyd Challenge”.

HAPPENING NOW: students at @WestGeneseeCSD high school are rallying against recent posts circulating on social media, depicting what’s called the George Floyd challenge.



The district has sent messages to students saying those posts will not be tolerated. @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/6zMQiK2eC0 — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancNC9) April 23, 2021

The most recent photo shows what appears to be a student kneeling on another person’s neck.

A similar photo surfaced back in February of 2021.

Friday, the students got a chance to share their concerns with administrators and their peers. Some told stories of racism that they’ve experienced in their lifetime.

The district continues to say that these posts will not be tolerated. The administration was also in full support of today’s rally.