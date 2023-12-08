CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The West Genesee Central School District held its final community forum at Camillus Middle School on Thursday evening, Dec. 7, about their plans to buy the Westvale Golf Course.

The district is hoping to buy the 117-acre golf course and use the land. If the purchase is approved, the district will buy the land for around $4 million.

The district is possibly considering the land for an expansion of its pre-K program, an expansion of its athletics facilities or for a transportation center, among other ideas.

Residents living in the school district will be able to vote on whether or not to approve the purchase of the golf course on Monday, Dec. 11, in the high school auditorium lobby.