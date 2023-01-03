CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A business class at West Genesee High School designed t-shirts meant to raise awareness for mental health.

Emilie Shoults is a senior at West Genesee. She’s also a basketball player, and her junior year, three games into the season, she suffered a severe head and neck injury. “It was the most terrifying experience of my life, and the pain that I felt with that was brutal and it was really really difficult.”

To add to that, she said she was being bullied by one of her classmates. “Very nasty things said to me, I was told I shouldn’t be living and I was told I have no purpose in being here and that nobody really liked me.” She said because of this, she struggled with anxiety, depression and she was stressed.

In September for a business class she and classmate, Carly Fura, came up with an idea for a t-shirt. They designed shirts that raise awareness for mental health. Tara Buckman is the department chair for school counselors at West Genesee said she was proud when she heard about the design. The purpose of the shirt is get students, faculty and staff talking about mental health.

Shoults said they’re doing everything they can to get the word out about the importance of mental health. “I think taking little steps like this will allow people to realize it’s okay to not be okay and it’s okay to talk with others and there should be no embarrassment.”

The class with about 20 people students designed, manufactured and marketed the shirts. They made about 35 and sold them for $13.00 each. Money from those sales goes back to the class for projects.