West Genesee students testing the effects of e-cigarettes on living cells

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at West Genesee are working with researchers from Cornell University to test the effects of e-cigarette vapor on living cells.

It is part of a program Cornell has been sharing with classrooms around Central New York.

Teachers are using a kit that has small amounts of e-cigarette vapor, unsmoked vape juice and water that has been vaporized and re-condensed into a clean e-cigarette. Students then apply those materials to a single-celled organism, allowing them to see how it’s affected.

The program mimics how human lung cells would change after using e-cigarettes, allowing researchers and kids to better learn about its dangers.

.@Cornell level science at @WestGeneseeCSD 🧪👨‍🔬👨‍🔬



Students in Mrs. Barrett's middle school class are examining the effects of e-cigarette vapor on living cells.



The result? Find out tonight on @NewsChannel9 at 11:00PM@Sdunhamwgms#LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/vOpMtuTRJP — Robert Hackford (@Robert_Hackford) January 22, 2020

