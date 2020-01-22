West Genesee students testing the effects of e-cigarettes on living cells

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at West Genesee are working with researchers from Cornell University to test the effects of e-cigarette vapor on living cells.
It is part of a program Cornell has been sharing with classrooms around Central New York.
Teachers are using a kit that has small amounts of e-cigarette vapor, unsmoked vape juice and water that has been vaporized and re-condensed into a clean e-cigarette. Students then apply those materials to a single-celled organism, allowing them to see how it’s affected.
The program mimics how human lung cells would change after using e-cigarettes, allowing researchers and kids to better learn about its dangers.
