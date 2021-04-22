West Genesee Superintendent: ‘George Floyd Challenge’ photos are ‘deplorable, vile, and unacceptable’

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– For the second time this year, the West Genesee Administration is investigating a social media post.

A photo obtained by NewsChannel 9 shows what appears to be a student doing what is known as the “George Floyd Challenge,” where a person poses kneeling on another person’s neck.

Similar photos surfaced back in February. This latest one followed the verdict for Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty on all three counts for the murder of George Floyd. The district became aware of the new photo yesterday afternoon.

David Bills, the Superintendent of West Genesee School District, commented, “I want to be very clear that we find it deplorable, vile, and unacceptable. It is not a representation of West Genesee and we do take it very very seriously.”

A second photo, some students may have seen, involved students from the North Syracuse School District that was posted last summer. The North Syracuse School Superintendent has made it clear to NewsChannel 9 that those students were “dealt with according to our policies.”