CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus community is buzzing after West Genesee School District’s Superintendent, David Bills, announced the possibility of them buying the high school’s neighbor, Westvale Golf Course.

If the land is bought, it wouldn’t remain a golf course, which leaves Camillus residents with many other questions and concerns.

The district is working to hear their thoughts and voices by holding several “Coffee and Conversation” sessions.

They have six sessions available from the end of September, through November.

Tuesday, Sept 26, at 3 p.m. WGHS Library

Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8 a.m. CMS LGI

Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. WGHS Library

Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. HS LGI

Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. WGHS Auditorium

Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. WGHS Auditorium



You can sign up HERE.

There will be more Board of Education meetings, community forums, and even a proposition for a vote of approval over the potential purchase of the 117 acre course.