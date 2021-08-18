West Genesse to require masks wearing while indoors

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The West Genesee School District has followed the state and county’s recommendations regarding wearing masks at school.

In a letter sent to parents, which can also be found on the district’s website, Superintendent David Bills wrote:

“All students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks while indoors. Non-vaccinated individuals will be encouraged to wear masks at outdoor events.”

Bills also wrote the school will follow social distancing guidelines of three feet inside the building, along with testing to identify cases. He added that the school has improved its ventilation as well.

The letter, which can be read in full below, also goes over remote learning, physical education, arts, and transportation.