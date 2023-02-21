HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from West Monroe, N.Y. was arrested on Aggravated Cruelty to Animal charges after State Police found a dog that was severely malnourished in a home.

38-year-old Bryon Phillips was arrested on February 20, 2023, following an investigation that started on February 10, 2023, when Troopers were asked to assist Oswego County Probation Officers at a house on Potter Road in West Monroe for an unrelated complaint.

Troopers found a chocolate lab named “Chance,” in a back addition, which was separate from the house.

It appeared that the dog had not been let outside in months and there were feces and urine throughout the room, according to New York State Police. The dog also did not have access to food or water and was severely underfed.

“Chance” was immediately seized by New York State Police and treated for various medical issues at the Highland Animal Hospital in Central Square.

Troopers say that “Chance” is about six or seven years old and is about 30 pounds underweight. However, he is expected to make a full recovery and be adopted to his forever home thanks to the Veterinary Office and Dawn of a New Day Animal Rescue.

Bryon Phillips was charged with the following:

Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, a class “E” felony

Phillips was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP court on March 1, 2023.