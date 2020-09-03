West Monroe man located by State Police after getting lost in woods

(WSYR-TV) — A West Monroe man is back with his family after getting lost in the woods while looking for his dog.
New York State Police said it happened just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Hastings area.
The man had called his wife telling her that he wasn’t sure where he was and that his oxygen tank was getting low.
Troopers soon located the man about half a mile from the West Amboy Fire Department.
The man was evaluated and soon reunited with family members.
