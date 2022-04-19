(WSYR-TV) — A West Virginia man was arrested Tuesday morning after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport caught him with a loaded handgun.

The man, who told officers he had driven to the area for work from Elkins, W.Va. and was catching a flight back home, forgot he had the gun with him. The firearm was a .380 caliber handgun with seven bullets loaded, including one in the chamber.

“This was a very good catch on the part of our officers at a time when we are seeing an increase in travel volume,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “It was a careless and now costly mistake on the part of the traveler as he faces a Federal financial penalty.”

According to a press release sent by TSA, a TSA officer noticed the gun on the checkpoint x-ray screen monitor. The man had the firearm in his carry-on bag. TSA notified the Syracuse Police, and they took the weapon. This is the second firearm confiscated at the Syracuse Airport this year.

Civil penalties can range into the thousands of dollars depending on factors such as: if the gun was loaded and whether there was ammunition readily available. The complete list of civil penalties is posted here.

Guns can be transported on a flight if they are:

Not loaded

Packed in a locked, hard-sided case and declared to the airline

During the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts

The airline will then make sure the gun travels with checked baggage in the belly of the plane.

TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements for transporting firearms.