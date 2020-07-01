Westcott Farmer’s Market returning next week

(WSYR-TV) — The Westcott Community Center is welcoming back its weekly Farmer’s Market starting next week.

It will start on July 8, running from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers will have to follow COVID-19 safety regulations. Those who don’t may be denied service by the vendors.

