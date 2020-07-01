Live Now
Westcott Street Cultural Fair cancelled

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Westcott Street Cultural Fair announced its cancellation on Wednesday.

The annual fair celebrates the Westcott neighborhood’s unique and diverse cultures with food, music, art, and more.

Originally scheduled for September, organizers have cancelled this year’s event due to restrictions from the city on large gatherings through October.

The fair attract thousands to the Westcott Business District every year.

