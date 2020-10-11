Westcott Theater gets creative by opening up for private events

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: The Westcott Theater

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Most of its money-making opportunities go against pandemic guidelines, like showing movies to the public or musical performances, so the Westcott Theater is getting create. They’re opening for private events.

The Theater is offering groups to rent our their facility for movie screenings or other events.

The theater still hasn’t reopened to allow groups of strangers to sit together for movies or music, but opening for private screenings allow them to use their space for people who are comfortable being together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theater asks people to fill out a form on its website or use the following contact information:

westcotttheater@gmail.com
315-299-8886

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected