Westcott Theater gets creative by opening up for private events

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Most of its money-making opportunities go against pandemic guidelines, like showing movies to the public or musical performances, so the Westcott Theater is getting create. They’re opening for private events.

The Theater is offering groups to rent our their facility for movie screenings or other events.

The theater still hasn’t reopened to allow groups of strangers to sit together for movies or music, but opening for private screenings allow them to use their space for people who are comfortable being together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theater asks people to fill out a form on its website or use the following contact information: