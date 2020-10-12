Westcott Theater now offering small event space and private movie screenings

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the last industries to receive guidance from the pandemic shutdown is music venues and movie theaters.

We know those industries have been vocal on the push to reopen and have needed to think of ideas outside of the box to stay in business.

Those in the business like Dan Mastronardi, owner of the Westcott Theater in Syracuse, have had a difficult time navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with zero federal funding dollars and little guidance.

“It makes it extremely difficult for us to conduct business. We’re treading a fine line with what’s acceptable, what’s not acceptable, based on the fact that we’re a live music venue.” — Dan Mastronardi, owner of Westcott Theater

The last live music performance at the Westcott Theater was on March 11. Since then, Mastronardi has needed to get creative with how he and the theater do business, striving to look at the bigger picture.

The most recent business idea to generate revenue and provide entertainment is opening up to host small private events and movie screenings.

“It was just something I put out there to see what the energy was on it. We bought a new projector to be able to do live streams during COVID as a way to venue bands that are playing over the internet,” explained Mastronardi.

With a space as large as Westcott, the owner said there is more than enough room to host a small private event safely.

Especially with holidays coming up, we want to be able to offer holiday parties and things of that nature where people get the opportunity in the community to socialize with your friends, not in a home, get out of the house a little bit… we’re all kind of cooped up. I just think I’ve always thought out of the box and with COVID it’s really… You know you take up time where you can just say ‘let’s pack up shop and do nothing and wait until this is over but that could be years. I’m kind of at the point where, you got to let us try and do it in a safe manner, and we’re set up to do that. Dan Mastronardi — Owner of Westcott Theater

If you’re interested in a private event or screening, the theater asks people to fill out a form on its website or use email westcotttheater@gmail.com or call 315-299-8886.

(Courtesy of The Westcott Theater Facebook page)

